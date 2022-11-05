Over 40,000 litres petrol spilled as tanker overturned

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Over 40,000 litres petrol spilled on DG Khan Road near Chaman Bypass on Saturday when an oil tanker turned turtle.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the oil tanker was of a private company and was going to Peshawar from Karachi with a load of 50,000 litres petrol.

An eye witnesses informed the tanker met the accident while trying to save a car.

The fuel started to spill from the tanker soon after it turned turtle, the witness added.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area and also informed the police.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Dr Hussain Mian has issued instructions banning the use of mobile phone near the accident site to avert any untoward incident.

Rescue staff has started putting sand on the spilled petrol, while arrangements were being made to shift the remaining fuel to other tanker.