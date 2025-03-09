Open Menu

Over 40,000 Pay Orders Given Under Nigehban Package

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Over 40,000 pay orders given under Nigehban package

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) As part of Chief Minister’s Ramazan Nigehban package, 40,428 pay orders have been distributed to eligible recipients during one week, achieving 54.34 per cent of Khanewal district’s target of 77,238.

On Sunday, Assistant Commissioner Sunbal Javed visited the Sahulat Ramazan bazaar to inspect the availability of essential items and verify price stability. Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Mian Channu, Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal, and Assistant Commissioner Kabirwala, Mirza Raheel Baig, oversaw the distribution of pay orders and reviewed the process with revenue officers.

Meanwhile, cases have been registered in Kabirwala against four retailers for unauthorised deductions.

Recent Stories

Moroccans dominate in road running at 12th Nad Al ..

Moroccans dominate in road running at 12th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

45 seconds ago
 Special Olympics UAE athlete Mina Al Mazrouei rais ..

Special Olympics UAE athlete Mina Al Mazrouei raises Special Olympics flag at Op ..

46 minutes ago
 Bhansali Polo wins Dubai Challenge Cup 2025

Bhansali Polo wins Dubai Challenge Cup 2025

2 hours ago
 Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

3 hours ago
 Al Maqta Iftar Cannon celebrates timeless Ramadan ..

Al Maqta Iftar Cannon celebrates timeless Ramadan traditions

3 hours ago
 Chinese scientists map out deepest marine ecosyste ..

Chinese scientists map out deepest marine ecosystem, reveal life mysteries

4 hours ago
FTA urges Natural Persons to promptly register for ..

FTA urges Natural Persons to promptly register for Corporate Tax before end of M ..

4 hours ago
 UAE key player in shaping future of digital trade

UAE key player in shaping future of digital trade

5 hours ago
 Alfardan Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers ..

Alfardan Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

6 hours ago
 Winners of Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Q ..

Winners of Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Quran Competition for School St ..

6 hours ago
 China achieves remarkable progress in environmenta ..

China achieves remarkable progress in environmental protection, air quality

7 hours ago
 Heavy rains kill 13 people in Argentina

Heavy rains kill 13 people in Argentina

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan