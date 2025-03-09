Over 40,000 pay orders given under Nigehban package

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) As part of Chief Minister’s Ramazan Nigehban package, 40,428 pay orders have been distributed to eligible recipients during one week, achieving 54.34 per cent of Khanewal district’s target of 77,238.

On Sunday, Assistant Commissioner Sunbal Javed visited the Sahulat Ramazan bazaar to inspect the availability of essential items and verify price stability. Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Mian Channu, Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal, and Assistant Commissioner Kabirwala, Mirza Raheel Baig, oversaw the distribution of pay orders and reviewed the process with revenue officers.

Meanwhile, cases have been registered in Kabirwala against four retailers for unauthorised deductions.