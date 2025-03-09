Over 40,000 Pay Orders Given Under Nigehban Package
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2025 | 07:40 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) As part of Chief Minister’s Ramazan Nigehban package, 40,428 pay orders have been distributed to eligible recipients during one week, achieving 54.34 per cent of Khanewal district’s target of 77,238.
On Sunday, Assistant Commissioner Sunbal Javed visited the Sahulat Ramazan bazaar to inspect the availability of essential items and verify price stability. Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Mian Channu, Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal, and Assistant Commissioner Kabirwala, Mirza Raheel Baig, oversaw the distribution of pay orders and reviewed the process with revenue officers.
Meanwhile, cases have been registered in Kabirwala against four retailers for unauthorised deductions.
Recent Stories
Moroccans dominate in road running at 12th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
Special Olympics UAE athlete Mina Al Mazrouei raises Special Olympics flag at Op ..
Bhansali Polo wins Dubai Challenge Cup 2025
Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453
Al Maqta Iftar Cannon celebrates timeless Ramadan traditions
Chinese scientists map out deepest marine ecosystem, reveal life mysteries
FTA urges Natural Persons to promptly register for Corporate Tax before end of M ..
UAE key player in shaping future of digital trade
Alfardan Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Winners of Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Quran Competition for School St ..
China achieves remarkable progress in environmental protection, air quality
Heavy rains kill 13 people in Argentina
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Crackdown on overpricing in Abbottabad continues during Ramadan6 minutes ago
-
Schools of six snow hit UCs of Galyat to reopen tomorrow after road clearen6 minutes ago
-
Over 40,000 pay orders given under Nigehban package6 minutes ago
-
WCLA organises tour of 5 newly-restored historic sites6 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police conduct search operations in different areas26 minutes ago
-
Governor assures full support for Kurram affectees26 minutes ago
-
PPP USA leader discusses minority rights with Governor Kundi26 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police net 9 criminals36 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to provide women opportunities of growth, advancement: Minister36 minutes ago
-
3 parliamentarians meet PM Shehbaz Sharif2 hours ago
-
Federal Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh spreads Eid cheer with gift suits for deserving women2 hours ago
-
Qaiser expressed condolences on death of Dr. Sarfaraz2 hours ago