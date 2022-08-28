Over 400,000 children get vaccinated against polio in ICT

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :A total of 400,000 children below five years of age have so far been vaccinated against polio in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

According to ICT management, trained and dedicated polio workers were engaged in the vaccination drive to inoculate children by visiting houses to houses, bus stands, toll plazas,markets and schools.

The anti-polio campaign, third in a year, has already been started in Karachi and Southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on August 15. The same polio vaccination campaign would be initiated in Balochistan province from August 29.

Provincial governments and district administrations were actively working for the success of the campaign.

A total of 392,000 front line workers were participating in polio vaccination campaign being continued in various districts of the country.

Helpline 1166 was providing health-related information to the parents. Through the helpline citizens were able to obtain immediate assistance on their queries and concerns related to polio and routine immunization services. Parents were being guided on the toll-free phone line about health issues.Parents were being asked to play their proactive role in making the campaign a success.

The infection typically spreads in areas with poor water and sewage sanitation; wild polio-virus was found in this type of environment and puts unvaccinated people at risk.