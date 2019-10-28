Over 400000 children to receive droplets of oral polio vaccine from Nov 4

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Commissioner Mathar Zaib has reiterated that the district administration would utilize all available resources to make the district polio-free.

Chairing a meeting to discuss issues pertaining to upcoming four-day long polio drive, the commissioner said polio was a deadly virus and collective efforts should be made to eradicate the disease from the area once and for all.

The meeting was informed the campaign would start from November 4 to give droplets of oral polio vaccine to over 400000 children aged upto five years across the district.

It was told that a total of 1335 teams had been constituted to take part in the polio vaccination campaign to give doses of polio vaccination and ensure each child of the targeted population had received oral polio vaccination.

The commissioner directed the concerned authorities to take tangible measures to overcome all hurdles with regard to campaign.