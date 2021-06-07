over 4,00,000 people vaccinated in Rawalpindi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

District Health Officer (DHO) Rawalpindi Dr Ihsan Ghani said that 30,000 people are being vaccinated everyday to contain corona virus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :District Health Officer (DHO) Rawalpindi Dr Ihsan Ghani said that 30,000 people are being vaccinated everyday to contain corona virus.

He expressed these views while talking to delegation of All Pakistan Private Schools Management Association Rawalpindi. The District Health Officer (DHO) said that more than 400,000 people have been vaccinated.

A target has been set to vaccinate all the citizens of Rawalpindi district by the end of this year, he added.

He made it clear that, some people are spreading misleading propaganda about vaccines on social media and we should not pay attention to their negative comments. Teachers can play their positive role in this regard.

He said the continuation of educational activities in educational institutions, it depends on curtailing the spread of Corona. Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) must be implemented to return to normal life, he asserted.