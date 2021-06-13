over 4,00,000 people vaccinated to contain corona virus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :District Health Officer Rawalpindi Dr Ihsan Ghani said that 30,000 people were being vaccinated every day to contain corona virus.

He expressed these views while talking to delegation of All Pakistan Private Schools Management Association Rawalpindi here Sunday.

The District Health Officer said that more than 400,000 people had been vaccinated.

A target has been set to vaccinate all the citizens of Rawalpindi district by end of this year, he added. He made it clear that some people are spreading misleading propaganda about vaccines on social media and said, we should not pay attention to their negative comments. Teachers can play their positive role in this regard, he said and added that the continuation of educational activities in educational institutions depended on stopping the spread of Corona. Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) must be implemented to return to normal life, he asserted.