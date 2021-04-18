UrduPoint.com
Over 400,000 Senior Citizens In Punjab Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 08:30 PM

Over 400,000 senior citizens in Punjab vaccinated against COVID-19

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :More than 400,000 senior citizens had received the first dose of coronavirus vaccine in Punjab while more than 90,000 citizens were given second dose as well.

According to the Health department sources here on Sunday, the vaccination had been made in two shifts during the Ramazan.

The vaccination was being given to the senior citizens of above 60 years of age while registration of 50 years and above was also under progress.

The vaccine to the citizens above 50 years of age will likely to start from April 21 in the province.

The Punjab health department had arranged special ambulancesfor the citizens above the age of 80 years, the sources concluded.

