Over 40,000absconders, Proclaimed Offenders Arrested Across Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 05:15 PM

Over 40,000absconders, proclaimed offenders arrested across Sindh

Sindh Police on Monday claimed that as many as 40388 accused including 16708 proclaimed offenders and 23680 absconders were arrested during the period from September 2018 to September 2019 from across the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Sindh Police on Monday claimed that as many as 40388 accused including 16708 proclaimed offenders and 23680 absconders were arrested during the period from September 2018 to September 2019 from across the province.

According to Sindh Police Spokesman,three percent increase in arms seizure was recorded during the said period.

The details of the arms recovered were as one Anti-aircraft gun, six G-3 rifles, 205 SMGs / Kalashnikov, 1028 shotguns / rifles / repeaters,two suicide jackets, 04 missiles / rockets, 293 grenades / bombs, 36.5kgs of explosives 9804 pistols / revolvers and 37982 ammunition / cartridges.

The crackdowns against the proclaimed offenders and the absconders recorded increase of 54% and 41% respectively in the year, the Spokesman concluded.

