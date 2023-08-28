Over 41000 notices served for Anti-dengue SOPs violation in Multan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Over 41,000 notices were served for violations of anti-dengue SOPs across the division here on Monday.

52 notices were served in a day in the Multan division and a hotel was also sealed after dengue larvae were found.

Commissioner Multan Division, Engineer Amir Khattak, has ordered the acceleration of anti-dengue surveillance, and there should not be accumulated water in any place.

A dry and clean environment was guaranteed to keep the division free of dengue.

He urged the citizens to keep their environment dry and clean and added that a positive response from every citizen was inevitable to eliminate dengue.

The focal person for the anti-dengue drive, Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman, said that 4817 FIRs were registered, 1693 places were sealed, and 102 outlaws had been apprehended so far across the division.