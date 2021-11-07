UrduPoint.com

Over 4.11m People Vaccinated In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 09:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Over 4.11 million people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Sunday 2,804,910 people were injected first dose while 1,248,195 administered the second dose of vaccine. He further said that 36,767 health workers were also given first dose while 23,425 received the second dose of vaccine.

He said that sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccine was available in the district. As of now 191,061 first doses and 127,374 second doses were in the stock in Faisalabad. He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered people were being vaccinated.

In order to facilitate the people these centers had been established in various areas of the city including Allied Hospital, District Head Quarters Hospital, Government General Hospital G.

M Abad, Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, Government General Hospital Samanabad, Children Hospital, sports Complex Samanabad, Tehsil Head Quarters Hospital Jaranwala, Samundri, Tandlianwala, Chak Jhumra, Sports Complex Chak Jhumrah, Sports Complex Jaranwala, Government General Hospital Chak 224-RB, New Building RHC Khurrianwala, New Building THQ Sammundri, New Building THQ Tandlianwala, Social Security Hospital Madina Town, Wapda Hospital, Rural Health Centers Mureed Wala, Chak 174-JB, Chak 134-JB, Chak 229-Rb, Chak 65-GB, RHC Lundianwala Jaranwala, RHC Khurrianwala Jaranwala, Pindi Sheikh Musa, Kanjwani, Mamukanjan, RHC Chak 400-GB, RHC Chak 153-RB, RHC Chak 374-GB and Chak 469-GB, he added. He further said that timing of these vaccination centers was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except Sports Complex Samanabad center which would remained open round the clock.

