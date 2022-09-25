UrduPoint.com

Over 42 Billion Rupees Disbursed Among 1,705,332 Flood-affected Families

Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2022 | 08:30 PM

Over 42 billion rupees disbursed among 1,705,332 flood-affected families

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) on Sunday disbursed Rs 25,000 per family among 122,208 flood-affected families of Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan.

So far, a total of Rs 42,633,300,000 has been disbursed among 1,705,332 flood-affected families under Flood Relief Cash Assistance.

In Balochistan, 144,080 flood affected families have received Rs 3,602,000,000 while 1,218,674 affected families in Sindh have received Rs 30,466,850,000.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 156,828 families have received Rs 3,920,700,00 whereas 185,506 families in Punjab were paid Rs 4,637,650,000. In Gilgit Baltistan, 244 flood- affected families have received Rs 6,100,000.

Despite the weekly holiday, Special Payment Campsite were kept open to facilitate the flood affectees. A control room has also been established at the BISP headquarters to ensure smooth payments.

