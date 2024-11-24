Over 4200 Applications Received In DG Khan For Livestock Cards
Umer Jamshaid Published November 24, 2024 | 12:30 PM
DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) The Punjab government has launched a scheme to provide livestock cards to farmers
under which interest-free loan and other privileges would be available to them and for
this purpose Rs 11 billion have been allocated.
According to official sources, 4297 applications for livestock cards have been received
from DG Khan division. In this regard, a meeting was held with Commissioner Dera Ghazi
Khan division Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir in the chair. Deputy Commissioners and officers
concerned attended the meeting.
The Commissioner said that DG Khan division, especially Koh-e- Suleman range, had
a unique identity regarding the quality of livestock, hence, it was necessary to make the
scheme successful for the development of livestock and the prosperity of cattle breeders.
Apart from this, 11000 cows, buffaloes would be given free of cost to widows or divorced
women up to 55 years of age in rural areas in South Punjab, for which 23879 applications
had been received from across the division.
Special help counters had been set up in Livestock offices along with online receipt
of applications.
APP/hus-sak
