Open Menu

Over 4200 Applications Received In DG Khan For Livestock Cards

Umer Jamshaid Published November 24, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Over 4200 applications received in DG Khan for livestock cards

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) The Punjab government has launched a scheme to provide livestock cards to farmers

under which interest-free loan and other privileges would be available to them and for

this purpose Rs 11 billion have been allocated.

According to official sources, 4297 applications for livestock cards have been received

from DG Khan division. In this regard, a meeting was held with Commissioner Dera Ghazi

Khan division Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir in the chair. Deputy Commissioners and officers

concerned attended the meeting.

The Commissioner said that DG Khan division, especially Koh-e- Suleman range, had

a unique identity regarding the quality of livestock, hence, it was necessary to make the

scheme successful for the development of livestock and the prosperity of cattle breeders.

Apart from this, 11000 cows, buffaloes would be given free of cost to widows or divorced

women up to 55 years of age in rural areas in South Punjab, for which 23879 applications

had been received from across the division.

Special help counters had been set up in Livestock offices along with online receipt

of applications.

APP/hus-sak

Related Topics

Loan Government Of Punjab Punjab Nasir Ghazi From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

18 hours ago
 Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Sh ..

Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..

18 hours ago
 PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for N ..

PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest

18 hours ago
 NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens ..

NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi

19 hours ago
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions ..

Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup

20 hours ago
 PCB changes venue for first 50-over match between ..

21 hours ago
 Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any ..

Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad

22 hours ago
 Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over ..

Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..

23 hours ago
 PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel includ ..

PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad

23 hours ago
 No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s pro ..

No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan