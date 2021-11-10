UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 06:54 PM

Over 4.22m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

The number of vaccinated people against coronavirus has soared to over 4.22 million in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :The number of vaccinated people against coronavirus has soared to over 4.22 million in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Wednesday 2,860,199 citizens were injected first dose while 1,300,570 were administered the second dose of vaccine. He further said that 37,037 health workers were also given first dose while 23,525 received the second dose of vaccine.

He said that sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

As of now 245,026 first doses and 163,350 second doses were in the stock in Faisalabad.

He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered people were being vaccinated.

In order to facilitate the people vaccination centers were established in various areas of the city including Allied Hospital, District Head Quarters Hospital, Government General Hospital G.

M Abad, Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, Government General Hospital Samanabad, Children Hospital, sports Complex Samanabad, Tehsil Head Quarters Hospital Jaranwala, Samundri, Tandlianwala, Chak Jhumra, Sports Complex Chak Jhumrah, Sports Complex Jaranwala, Government General Hospital Chak 224-RB, New Building RHC Khurrianwala, New Building THQ Sammundri, New Building THQ Tandlianwala, Social Security Hospital Madina Town, Wapda Hospital, Rural Health Centers Mureed Wala, Chak 174-JB, Chak 134-JB, Chak 229-Rb, Chak 65-GB, RHC Lundianwala Jaranwala, RHC Khurrianwala Jaranwala, Pindi Sheikh Musa, Kanjwani, Mamukanjan, RHC Chak 400-GB, RHC Chak 153-RB, RHC Chak 374-GB and Chak 469-GB, he added.

He further said that timing of these vaccination centers was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except SportsComplex Samanabad center which would remained open round the clock.

