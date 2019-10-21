Over 424 dengue cases reported in city

Over 424 confirmed dengue cases were reported from all hospitals of the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Over 424 confirmed dengue cases were reported from all hospitals of the provincial capital.

A spokesman for health department said that during the last 24 hours, 10 new dengue cases were reported from the city hospitals.

The work on emergency basis had been done to overcome the situation, he said and added that a special cell set up by Chief Minister Punjab was working round the clock to deal with the situation.

Dengue isolation wards have been set up in all hospitals, whereas anti-dengue teams had been formed to eliminate dengue larva.

Meanwhile, DC Lahore Asghar Joyia visited Tehsil Headquarters Raiwind to review anti-dengue arrangements.