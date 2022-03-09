UrduPoint.com

Over 43 Million Children Received Polio Vaccines

Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2022 | 06:55 PM

Over 43 million children received polio vaccines

The first National Immunization Days (NIDs) campaign of 2022 successfully reached more than 43 million under-five children with lifesaving vaccines

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :The first National Immunization Days (NIDs) campaign of 2022 successfully reached more than 43 million under-five children with lifesaving vaccines.

Over 339,521 trained and dedicated polio workers were engaged in the vaccination drive to inoculate children at their doorstep.

Dr. Shahzad Baig, Coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Centre, Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI), expressed satisfaction over the successful conclusion of the immunization campaign.

He congratulated Federal and Provincial government leadership, frontline workers, parents, and caregivers, for playing an instrumental role in vaccinating eligible children during the campaign.

"I extend my sincere thanks to the parents and provincial governments for successfully implementing the campaign. We have completed more than a year without any reported cases." However, he added the wild polio virus is still active in certain part of the country, posing a threat to the already achieved gain, especially, unvaccinated children are at risk.

"We need to ensure all eligible children are vaccinated during each campaign to build their immunity against diseases," Dr Baig said. "It is time to be more vigilant to reach the last mile - polio free Pakistan." The nationwide campaign was inaugurated by Dr Faisal Sultan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services reaffirming the government's commitment to polio eradication.

The campaign was launched in six districts of South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on 21 February and on 28 February in the remaining parts of the country.

The Sehat Tahhafuz Helpline 1166 and 24/7 Polio WhatsApp Helpline 0346-777-65-46 assisted parents and caregivers in reporting missed children.

The repeated polio vaccination campaigns are imperative for building immunity among children and preventing possible death or lifelong paralysis from a vaccine-preventable disease.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Immunity February All From Government WhatsApp Million

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat expresses concerns over actions of s ..

Mehwish Hayat expresses concerns over actions of some fans

35 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 9 ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 9 Mar 2022

1 minute ago
 Islamabad High Court dismisses appeals in Imran Fa ..

Islamabad High Court dismisses appeals in Imran Farooq murder case

2 minutes ago
 PM says Zardari will be his next target

PM says Zardari will be his next target

47 minutes ago
 Opposition to lick wounds sans "No-Confidence Moti ..

Opposition to lick wounds sans "No-Confidence Motion" withdrawal: Faisal Javed

2 minutes ago
 SBP decides to maintain its policy rate at  9.75 ..

SBP decides to maintain its policy rate at  9.75 %

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>