Over 43,000 e-challans issued through safe city cameras

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Islamabad police issued more than 43,000 e-challans to motorists over various traffic violations through safe city cameras during the last one and half years and succeeded to decline the ratio of road mishaps The e-challans are being issued over red-signal violations, lane violations, over-speeding, zebra crossing, violating one way and other traffic rules violations. Legal action is also being taken against the traffic rules violators who did not pay challan fees.

In case of non-payment of fines, police said that vehicles of violators are being seized within seven days of issuance of e-challan. So far, more than 20 vehicles have been impounded in different police stations. A copy of the challan is also attached with the master file of the vehicles at the excise office over non-payment of penalty amount within the given time.

The car owners who were subjected to a fine could not sell or transfer their vehicle until the clearance of dues.

The fine amount can be paid through different banks and mobile accounts. This new system has been aimed to regulate traffic in the Federal capital and ensure the implementation of traffic laws in absence of traffic officials.

A significant decline has been observed in the number of road mishaps and traffic violations in the federal capital after introducing this new challan system. Following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, police spokesman said that the Islamabad police is utilizing all available resources and taking strict measures against the traffic rules violators according to law.