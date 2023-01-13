UrduPoint.com

Over 43,000 E-challans Issued Through Safe City Cameras

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Over 43,000 e-challans issued through safe city cameras

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Islamabad police issued more than 43,000 e-challans to motorists over various traffic violations through safe city cameras during the last one and half years and succeeded to decline the ratio of road mishaps The e-challans are being issued over red-signal violations, lane violations, over-speeding, zebra crossing, violating one way and other traffic rules violations. Legal action is also being taken against the traffic rules violators who did not pay challan fees.

In case of non-payment of fines, police said that vehicles of violators are being seized within seven days of issuance of e-challan. So far, more than 20 vehicles have been impounded in different police stations. A copy of the challan is also attached with the master file of the vehicles at the excise office over non-payment of penalty amount within the given time.

The car owners who were subjected to a fine could not sell or transfer their vehicle until the clearance of dues.

The fine amount can be paid through different banks and mobile accounts. This new system has been aimed to regulate traffic in the Federal capital and ensure the implementation of traffic laws in absence of traffic officials.

A significant decline has been observed in the number of road mishaps and traffic violations in the federal capital after introducing this new challan system. Following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, police spokesman said that the Islamabad police is utilizing all available resources and taking strict measures against the traffic rules violators according to law.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Mobile Fine Vehicles Road Vehicle Car Traffic Nasir All

Recent Stories

Islamabad seeks enhanced economic ties with Washin ..

Islamabad seeks enhanced economic ties with Washington

3 hours ago
 PM to meet Pakistani businessmen, Emirati investor ..

PM to meet Pakistani businessmen, Emirati investors today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 January 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th January 2023

5 hours ago
 Dubai enriches its visual identity via &#039;Publi ..

Dubai enriches its visual identity via &#039;Public Art Strategy&#039;

14 hours ago
 Dubai Racing Club to launch Dubai Verse Cup

Dubai Racing Club to launch Dubai Verse Cup

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.