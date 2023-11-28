Over 430,000 children to immunize against Polio: Dr Ijaz

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Chief Executive Officer of District Health Authority Dr Ejaz Ahmed on Tuesday said that the anti-polio drive continued in full swing and over 430,000 children would be administered anti-polio vaccine.

A five-day anti-polio campaign has started in all tehsils and towns of the district and entered into its 2nd day on Tuesday.

Under the ongoing vigorous drive, the CEO told APP that 4,199 teams including 3,703 mobile teams, 866 area incharges,330 fixed points and 245 Union Councils medical officers were participating to achieve the task of

inoculation.

He added that children were also vaccinated at 166 transit points in the district.

During the campaign, he said, over 430,000 children have so far administered the polio vaccine while 101,52,62

children the set target of the campaign would be achieved by December 1.

Ejaz advised parents to come forward and play their role to ensure vaccination of their children to eliminate the disease.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Rawalpindi Laiqat Ali Chatta had directed the polio teams to follow up on the refusal or unattended cases and covered them on the same day, adding Polio was a National issue and it was the responsibility

of all to play an effective role in making the country polio-free.

