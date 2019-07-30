UrduPoint.com
Over 431 VIPs Challan For Road Violation In Capital

Tue 30th July 2019 | 05:09 PM

Over 431 VIPs challan for road violation in capital

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued tickets to as many as 431 VIPs including parliamentarians, diplomats and bureaucrats against different road violations during the ongoing year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued tickets to as many as 431 VIPs including parliamentarians, diplomats and bureaucrats against different road violations during the ongoing year.

Following the directions of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed to eliminate the VIP culture from the city, actions were being taken as per law without any discrimination, the official sources in ITP told APP on Tuesday.

As per details, 18 MNA, MPAs, six Senators, nine army officials, 104 government servants and 197 police officers were challaned while 12 diplomats, 49 media persons and six judiciary officers were also issued tickets for different traffic violations.

Similarly, over 8476 persons were challaned against wrong parking and for creating problems in smooth flow of traffic during the same period.

While contacted, SSP (Traffic) said, " No one is above the law, whether there is any VIP or common people on the road and it is our responsibility to save commuter's life through ensuring implementation on traffic rules".

He said, it was the right of pedestrian to use footpaths and urged the motorists to park their vehicles at designated places of the area.

The SSP said, he was planning to start awareness campaign outside the shopping malls and near other markets to educate the citizens regarding wrong parking.

Rasheed said that it was our top priority to ensure convenience for road users by maintaining traffic discipline and every possible effort would be made in that regard.

