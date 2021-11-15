Over 4.36 mln people vaccinated in Faisalabad

UrduPoint.com

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Over 4.3 million (4,367,204) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the city.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Monday that 2,937,385 citizens were injected first dose while 1,367,784 were administered the second dose of vaccine.

He further said that 38,316 health workers were also given first dose while 23,719 received the second dose of vaccine. He said that sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccine was available in the city. He said that 37 vaccination centres and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered people were being vaccinated.

In order to facilitate the people these centres had been established in various areas of the city including Allied Hospital, District Headquarters Hospital, Government General Hospital G.

M Abad, Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, Government General Hospital Samanabad, Children Hospital, sports Complex Samanabad, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Jaranwala, Samundri, Tandlianwala, Chak Jhumra, Sports Complex Chak Jhumrah, Sports Complex Jaranwala, Government General Hospital Chak 224-RB, New Building RHC Khurrianwala, New Building THQ Sammundri, New Building THQ Tandlianwala, Social Security Hospital Madina Town, Wapda Hospital, Rural Health Centres Mureed Wala, Chak 174-JB, Chak 134-JB, Chak 229-Rb, Chak 65-GB, RHC Lundianwala Jaranwala, RHC Khurrianwala Jaranwala, Pindi Sheikh Musa, Kanjwani, Mamukanjan, RHC Chak 400-GB, RHC Chak 153-RB, RHC Chak 374-GB and Chak 469-GB, he added.

He further said that timing of these vaccination centers was 8 a.m to 8 p.m except Sports Complex Samanabad centre which would remained open round the clock.

