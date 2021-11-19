Over 4.39m people get covid jabs in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Over 4.39 million (4,394,810) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Munim said on Friday that 2,948,505 citizens were administered first dose while 1,384,196 were got the second dose of vaccine. He further said that 38,345 health workers were also given first dose while 23,764 received the second dose of vaccine.

He said that sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccine was available in the district. As of now 211,850 first doses and 141,233 second doses were in the stock in Faisalabad.

The DHO said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered people were being vaccinated.

In order to facilitate the people these centers were set up in Allied Hospital, District Head Quarters Hospital, Government General Hospital G.

M Abad, Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, Government General Hospital Samanabad, Children Hospital, sports Complex Samanabad, Tehsil Head Quarters Hospital Jaranwala, Samundri, Tandlianwala, Chak Jhumra, Sports Complex Chak Jhumrah, Sports Complex Jaranwala, Government General Hospital Chak 224-RB, New Building RHC Khurrianwala, New Building THQ Sammundri, New Building THQ Tandlianwala, Social Security Hospital Madina Town, Wapda Hospital, Rural Health Centers Mureed Wala, Chak 174-JB, Chak 134-JB, Chak 229-Rb, Chak 65-GB, RHC Lundianwala Jaranwala, RHC Khurrianwala Jaranwala, Pindi Sheikh Musa, Kanjwani, Mamukanjan, RHC Chak 400-GB, RHC Chak 153-RB, RHC Chak 374-GB and Chak 469-GB,he said and added that timing of these vaccination centers was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except Sports Complex Samanabad center which would remained open round the clock.