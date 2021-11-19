UrduPoint.com

Over 4.39m People Get Covid Jabs In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 01:50 PM

Over 4.39m people get covid jabs in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Over 4.39 million (4,394,810) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Munim said on Friday that 2,948,505 citizens were administered first dose while 1,384,196 were got the second dose of vaccine. He further said that 38,345 health workers were also given first dose while 23,764 received the second dose of vaccine.

He said that sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccine was available in the district. As of now 211,850 first doses and 141,233 second doses were in the stock in Faisalabad.

The DHO said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered people were being vaccinated.

In order to facilitate the people these centers were set up in Allied Hospital, District Head Quarters Hospital, Government General Hospital G.

M Abad, Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, Government General Hospital Samanabad, Children Hospital, sports Complex Samanabad, Tehsil Head Quarters Hospital Jaranwala, Samundri, Tandlianwala, Chak Jhumra, Sports Complex Chak Jhumrah, Sports Complex Jaranwala, Government General Hospital Chak 224-RB, New Building RHC Khurrianwala, New Building THQ Sammundri, New Building THQ Tandlianwala, Social Security Hospital Madina Town, Wapda Hospital, Rural Health Centers Mureed Wala, Chak 174-JB, Chak 134-JB, Chak 229-Rb, Chak 65-GB, RHC Lundianwala Jaranwala, RHC Khurrianwala Jaranwala, Pindi Sheikh Musa, Kanjwani, Mamukanjan, RHC Chak 400-GB, RHC Chak 153-RB, RHC Chak 374-GB and Chak 469-GB,he said and added that timing of these vaccination centers was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except Sports Complex Samanabad center which would remained open round the clock.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Sports Mobile Jaranwala Samundri Tandlianwala Government Million Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

Celebrations of 552nd birth anniversary of Baba Gu ..

Celebrations of 552nd birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak start today

14 minutes ago
 KP to replace 56-year-old traffic laws

KP to replace 56-year-old traffic laws

36 minutes ago
 Court awards death in murder case

Court awards death in murder case

36 minutes ago
 PM Imran Khan visits low-cost housing project; app ..

PM Imran Khan visits low-cost housing project; appreciates fast pace of construc ..

36 minutes ago
 Myanmar devotees climb '500 Duck Mountain' for ful ..

Myanmar devotees climb '500 Duck Mountain' for full-moon festival

36 minutes ago
 Nine kite sellers held with kites, chemical thread ..

Nine kite sellers held with kites, chemical thread

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.