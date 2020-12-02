UrduPoint.com
Over 4.3m Utilize BRT Service Since Its Initiation: Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 50 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 01:22 PM

Over 4.3m utilize BRT service since its initiation: Spokesman

Over 4.3 million people have traveled in Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service in Peshawar providing modern commuting facility to its commuters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) Over 4.3 million people have traveled in Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service in Peshawar providing modern commuting facility to its commuters.

Giving details to media about BRT statistics Spokesman Trans Peshawar Wednesday said that said these buses have completed over 69700 trips of its routes since the date of initiation.

The service, he said has distributed over 84700 non-free ZU Cards among passengers.

He informed that over 111000 people were utilizing this facility to reach their destinations in the city.

He said owing its unique features, BRT was a safest, timely and reliable commuting service.

He added that nowadays a difference has been witnessed in the number of passengers due to closure of educational institutions in the province.

