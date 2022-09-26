UrduPoint.com

Over 44 Health Relief Camps Organized In Flood Hit Areas

Published September 26, 2022

Over 44 health relief camps organized in flood hit areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Over 44 medical relief camps have been organized in across country flood hit areas on Sunday to provide medical assistance, including first aid for water-borne and cold-fever related diseases to marooned victims.

The health relief camps were being organized in flood hit areas on daily basis in collaboration with National Emergency Polio Operation Center, Provincial Emergency Polio Centers and Agha Khan to provide solace to flood hit people.

As many as 16 health camps have been organized in eight Khyber Pakhtunkhwa districts which provided medical assistance to a total of 5,644 patients.

Likewise 11 camps were established in 10 Sindh districts, 13 in seven Balochistan districts and four camps have been organized in two Punjab districts on the instructions of Minister of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel, said spokesman of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination.

In these medical camps, a total of 1,262 children of under five were given medical aid. As many as 705 children were administered polio vaccines, 222 children were vaccinated against different viral diseases.

Minister said all possible steps were being taken to provide best medical facilities to the patients.

In such a difficult time, practical measures were being taken to provide health facilities to the flood victims.

Qadir Patel said that all basic health facilities including medicines, vaccination of children were being made available in the medical camps. And skin diseases, eye infections, anti-diarrhea medicines were provided.

