Over 44 kgs marijuana seized, two held

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :The local police on Wednesday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 44 kgs marijuana with 420 grams of ice from their possession in the limits of Kot Addu Police Station.

The accused arrested, identified as Zahir Shah and Jabaar, were held during crackdown and placed in the lock-up.

DPO Ahmad Nawaz Shah said in statement that eliminating drugs pushers from society was their top most preference.