Over 4.4 m children to be administered anti-polio drops in KP during campaign to kicks off on Jan 17

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :The first immunization campaign of current year for prevention of polio virus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will kicked off from Monday (January 17) with a target of vaccinating more than 4.4 million children under the age of five years.

According to a press release issued here on Friday by Emergency Operation Center (EOC) KP, the immunization campaign will be carried out in two phases.

In the first phase, six Southern districts will be covered including Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, D.I.Khan, North Waziristan and South Waziristan.

While in the second phase districts including Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bajaur and Dir Lower will be covered.

The decision of carrying out immunization campaign in phased manner is taken after reports of positives cases of polio in Bannu and Tank districts, the statement added.

A high level meeting was also held at EOC under the chairmanship of Coordinator, Abdul Basit to discuss measures for immunization campaign going to start from January 17, next.

The participants of the meeting expressed satisfaction over measures taken for carrying out of campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, Coordinator EOC, Abdul Basit issued directives for taking all possible measures to make this campaign effective and successful.

He said the target of vaccinating 44,76989 children must be achieved through administration of drops by 20484 teams.

The meeting was informed that 18,324 mobile, 1237 fixed, 856 transit and 67 roaming teams are taking part in the campaign.

While appointment of 4949 Area Incharge has also been made for effective monitoring of the campaign and for achievement of vaccination target.

Foolproof security measures have been also taken for safety of vaccinating teams and other staffers, the participants of the meeting were informed.

Abdul Basit laid stress on people from all walks of life to take part in vaccination campaign for ensuring a safe future for our coming generation and for saving them from permanent disabilities.