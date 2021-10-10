UrduPoint.com

Over 4.4 Million Saplings Planted In Rwp Division Under Monsoon Plantation Campaign

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 12:00 PM

Over 4.4 million saplings planted in Rwp Division under Monsoon plantation campaign

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Over 4.4 million saplings have been planted in Rawalpindi division, achieving overall 56 percent target of current Monsoon plantation campaign 2021.

According to Conservator of Forests (North) Sheikh Saqib Mehmood, the Monsoon plantation campaign which was kicked off here in July would continue till December 30.

He informed that over 2.7 million, 61 percent of the target set for the government forests for the current year Monsoon plantation campaign have been achieved. Similarly, 35% of other departments' target, 54% of Defence and 56% of private lands target has been achieved.

He expressed hope that 7.96 million saplings plantation target set for the current Monsoon plantation campaign would be achieved till December.

The plantation of saplings for the growth of forests on barren and uncultivated privately owned land was also started by the Punjab Forest Department, Rawalpindi Division, under Prime Minister Imran Khan's Ten billion Tree Tsunami Project (TBTTP).

Only in Chakwal district, over 5,000 kanals of land had so far been turned into dense forests.

He urged the farmers and cultivators to resettle their barren lands through afforestation and announced that the forest department would provide them saplings at the rate of Rs2 per seedling.

The farmers would plant these saplings in their barren lands and the department would help them grow these saplings in a proper way, he said, adding millions of these plants would be given to farmers in all districts and tehsils of the division.

Practical measures had also been taken to expand forests on lands owned by the department and protect existing forests, which has led to a massive increase in the forest area for the first time.

"Along with these practical and solid steps, we are also raising public awareness to highlight the need and importance of trees for which a massive publicity campaign has been launched," he said.

The Conservator said that the Rawalpindi Forest Department planted over 5 million saplings in civil division areas during financial year 2020-21.

Talking to APP Saqib Mehmood said hectic efforts were being made by the departments concerned to make all available areas green.

He said that the 'Plant for Pakistan' campaign had been inaugurated in the region and the forest department had planted over 3.6 million saplings in the four districts of the civil division and over 1.3 million on private lands during 2020-21 financial year.

He said, under the campaign, saplings were being planted in government forests, on the land of several government departments, the defence department and private lands in the region.

The conservator said that the government was making efforts to mitigate the effects of pollution through aggressive plantation in the country.

Due to the effective awareness campaigns, the trend of planting saplings had increased considerably and the citizens had started playing their due role.

