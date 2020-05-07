Over 440 profiteers face fine in Sindh

The Sindh Bureau of Supply and Prices Department fined over 440 shopkeepers for overcharging and not displaying the official price lists or selling substandard quality items across the province during last 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :The Sindh Bureau of Supply and prices Department fined over 440 shopkeepers for overcharging and not displaying the official price lists or selling substandard quality items across the province during last 24 hours.

Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on Bureau of Supply and Prices Department, Dr. Khatu Mal on Thursday in a statement said that the officers of the department along with the price magistrates challaned over 440 shopkeepers, vendors and imposed fines of around Rs. 10,70,000..

He said that groceries shops, fruit and vegetables sellers, chicken and meat sellers and other edible items across the province were checked.

Khatu Mal said that in Karachi Division alone, as many as 96 profiteers were challaned and fine with over Rs.

650,000 while 20 profiteers were fined in Hyderabad with about Rs. 55,000. As many as 69 profiteers were fined with Rs. 140,000 in Khairpur while 260 profiteers from other districts of the province were challaned with imposition of fines of Rs. 210,000.

The Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister said that the strict actions would be taken against profiteering, hoarding and sale of substandard quality items.

Dr. Khatu Mal said that complaint cell has established under the department remain active from 9 a.m. to Iftaar timings. Citizens could contact the complaint centre at 021-99244608 or email at bspadprices@gmail.com.