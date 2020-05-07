UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 440 Profiteers Face Fine In Sindh

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 07:54 PM

Over 440 profiteers face fine in Sindh

The Sindh Bureau of Supply and Prices Department fined over 440 shopkeepers for overcharging and not displaying the official price lists or selling substandard quality items across the province during last 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :The Sindh Bureau of Supply and prices Department fined over 440 shopkeepers for overcharging and not displaying the official price lists or selling substandard quality items across the province during last 24 hours.

Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on Bureau of Supply and Prices Department, Dr. Khatu Mal on Thursday in a statement said that the officers of the department along with the price magistrates challaned over 440 shopkeepers, vendors and imposed fines of around Rs. 10,70,000..

He said that groceries shops, fruit and vegetables sellers, chicken and meat sellers and other edible items across the province were checked.

Khatu Mal said that in Karachi Division alone, as many as 96 profiteers were challaned and fine with over Rs.

650,000 while 20 profiteers were fined in Hyderabad with about Rs. 55,000. As many as 69 profiteers were fined with Rs. 140,000 in Khairpur while 260 profiteers from other districts of the province were challaned with imposition of fines of Rs. 210,000.

The Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister said that the strict actions would be taken against profiteering, hoarding and sale of substandard quality items.

Dr. Khatu Mal said that complaint cell has established under the department remain active from 9 a.m. to Iftaar timings. Citizens could contact the complaint centre at 021-99244608 or email at bspadprices@gmail.com.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Fine Sale Hyderabad Price Khairpur From

Recent Stories

3358 COVID-19 suspects visit quarantine facilities ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister grieves over deaths of Ajab Khan, L ..

2 minutes ago

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore conducts chlorinat ..

2 minutes ago

NAB to file supplementary reference against Abbasi ..

2 minutes ago

Govt constituting special committee to address Dai ..

9 minutes ago

Keep working hard and never lose hope, Younus Khan ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.