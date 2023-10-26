Over 4400 illegally stored fertilizer bags seized, warehouse sealed

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) A crackdown against hoarders and profiteers continues in the district as more than 4400 bags of fertilizer stored illegally were seized from a godown on Chashma road.

According to the district administration on Thursday, the drive has been launched in line with the instructions of the provincial government to take action against profiteers who created artificial shortage of commodities to fleece masses through unjust hikes in its prices.

Acting on tip-off, a special team led by Assistant Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Farhan Ahmed conducted a raid on a warehouse of a fertilizer dealer on Chashma Road near Bhuhani and recovered 4423 bags of fertilizers which were stored illegally to sell them in the black for profiteering.

It added that action was taken on the directives of the deputy commissioner after receiving public complaints regarding the sale of expensive fertilizer bags by the dealer.

As a result, Tehsildar Sajid Salim, along with officials and field staff from the Department of Agriculture conducted an on-site inspection and found that fertilizer was being sold to farmers at extra prices by Rs 800 more than the prices fixed by the companies.

A detailed inventory of stock registers and other necessary supplies were reviewed by the Department of Agriculture officials, which were found to be incomplete.

The profiteers have created artificial paucity of fertilizer which has led to its sale at higher prices, causing great distress to farmers.

The mafia is transporting fertilizer to their specific warehouses in the dark of night and charging farmers an extra Rs 800 to 1000 per bag, it added.