Open Menu

Over 4400 Personnel To Perform Security Duties For 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal Processions

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Over 4400 personnel to perform security duties for 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal processions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) On the directives of Additional IGP Karachi Javed Alam Odho, Karachi Police have finalized security arrangements for 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal processions and gatherings, deploying 4,480 officers and personnel across the city.

According to a police spokesperson on Friday, 1,882 personnel will be stationed in South Zone, 811 in East Zone, 449 at Nishtar Park, and 553 at entry points of the city.

The police chief instructed that all procession routes remain under strict vigilance, with traffic police ensuring smooth flow of vehicles. Security arrangements will also be monitored through CCTV surveillance.

Karachi Police said it is committed to protecting citizens’ lives and property and maintaining a peaceful environment during the religious events.

Recent Stories

PITB, ITU sign contract to streamline ITU's fee co ..

PITB, ITU sign contract to streamline ITU's fee collection process through PayZe ..

2 hours ago
 Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teen ..

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teenager 

2 hours ago
 Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teen ..

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teenager 

2 hours ago
 Egg threw at Aleema Khan during press talk outside ..

Egg threw at Aleema Khan during press talk outside Adiala jail

4 hours ago
 ‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nosta ..

‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nostalgia for Indian film industry

5 hours ago
 Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutl ..

Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutlej river with high flood overf ..

5 hours ago
IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s re ..

IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release case for Sept 10

6 hours ago
 Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bea ..

Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bear attack

6 hours ago
 Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, ..

Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, predicts heavy rainfalls, floo ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025

10 hours ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Meas ..

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Measures to Maintain Prices of Whe ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan