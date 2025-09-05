Over 4400 personnel to perform security duties for 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal processions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) On the directives of Additional IGP Karachi Javed Alam Odho, Karachi Police have finalized security arrangements for 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal processions and gatherings, deploying 4,480 officers and personnel across the city.

According to a police spokesperson on Friday, 1,882 personnel will be stationed in South Zone, 811 in East Zone, 449 at Nishtar Park, and 553 at entry points of the city.

The police chief instructed that all procession routes remain under strict vigilance, with traffic police ensuring smooth flow of vehicles. Security arrangements will also be monitored through CCTV surveillance.

Karachi Police said it is committed to protecting citizens’ lives and property and maintaining a peaceful environment during the religious events.