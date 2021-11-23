UrduPoint.com

Over 4.419m People Vaccinated In Faisalabad

Tue 23rd November 2021

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Over 4.419 million (4,419,089) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Tuesday that 2,961,366 citizens had been given the first dose while 1,395,556 were administered the second dose of vaccine.

He said that 38,376 health workers were also given the first dose while 23,791 received the second dose of vaccine. He said that sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

As of now 193,558 first doses and 129,039 second doses were in the stock in Faisalabad. He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered people were being vaccinated. In order to facilitate people, these centers had been established in various areas of the city.

He said that timing of these centres was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except for sports Complex Samanabad centre, which would remain open round-the-clock.

