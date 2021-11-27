UrduPoint.com

Over 4.45m People Vaccinated In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 07:31 PM

Over 4.45m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 4.45 million (4,453,536) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Over 4.45 million (4,453,536) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Saturday that 2,980,486 citizens were injected first dose while 1,410,787 were administered the second dose of vaccine. He said that 38,388 health workers were also given first dose while 23,875 received the second dose of vaccine.

He said that sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccine was available in the district. As of now 174,488 first doses and 116,326 second doses were in the stock in Faisalabad. He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered people were being vaccinated.

He said that timing of the vaccination centers was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except sports Complex Samanabad center which would remained open round the clock.

