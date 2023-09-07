Open Menu

Over 446,000 Children Vaccinated Against Polio In High-risk Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2023 | 08:14 PM

Head of Anti-Polio Drive, Punjab Khizar Iqbal has said that the week-long anti-polio case response campaign, which began in the four high-risk towns of the district successfully entered into its 4th day on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Head of Anti-Polio Drive, Punjab Khizar Iqbal has said that the week-long anti-polio case response campaign, which began in the four high-risk towns of the district successfully entered into its 4th day on Thursday.

Under the drive, he said, over 446,000 children have so far administered the polio vaccine while the set target to cover 741,579 children would be achieved by September 10.

He informed that 6,000 polio workers were participating in the drive to cover 130 Union Council children in the district.

Khizar said the purpose for launching the special drive was the presence of poliovirus, from environmental samples collected from the Sarae Kala area of tehsil Taxila and Safdarabad, Rawalpindi.

He added the campaign was being run in the areas of Rawalpindi City, Rawalpindi Cantonment, Taxila, and Rawalpindi Rural.

