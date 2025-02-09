Over 45 Mln Children Receive Anti-polio Drops
Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2025 | 09:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) The Ministry of Health on Sunday said that more than 45 million children have been vaccinated during the National Polio Immunization Campaign.
According to officials of the Ministry of Health, this was the first national polio vaccination drive of year 2025 during which polio drops were given to children under five years of age.
They said that during this national Polio vaccination campaign, more than 400,000 trained polio workers visited door to door to perform their services.
Prime Minister's Coordinator for Health Dr Mukhtar Bharath requested the parents to fully support the polio workers and give their children polio drops during every immunization drive.
He said that it is the national and moral responsibility of parents to give polio vaccine to all children under five years of age.
Dr Mukhtar Bharath said that complete eradication of polio from Pakistan is the first national priority of the government.
He said that the personal interest of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to make the country free from Polio is a reflection of the government's commitment to eradicate polio.
He said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, this war against polio is going on with full force and consistency.
He said that coordination between the Polio Program and the Expanded Program on Immunization is being further strengthened
He said that effective and coordinated measures are being taken to improve routine immunization coverage across the country.
Dr Mukhtar Bharath said, "Our main objective is to protect children from polio and other deadly diseases."
Recent Stories
From Dubai to Osaka: UAE inspires world with its unique Expo experience
Austria launches 'Industrial Hydrogen Valley' to decarbonise industry
Two Palestinian women, child killed by Israeli forces in Tulkarm
UAE hands over presidency of 115th Arab Economic and Social Council to Bahrain
ZHO launches initiative to localise special education teaching
TRENDS opens registration for 2nd edition of its Hub Scientific Research Award
Humanitarian aid entering Gaza insufficient to meet basic needs: Oxfam
Muslim Council of Elders condemns Israeli statements against Saudi Arabia
G42, Microsoft launch Responsible AI Foundation
Presidents of UAE, Guinea-Bissau discuss bilateral relations, exchange honours
World Governments Summit 2025 names Dubai Chambers as Featured Partner
Arab League condemns irresponsible Israeli statements about Saudi Arabia
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Naseem warns industrial units to strictly adhere environmental laws6 minutes ago
-
Over 45 mln children receive anti-polio drops6 minutes ago
-
Kohat police crack down on crime, notorious accused killed in encounter6 minutes ago
-
Senator claims Government pulled country out of economic crisis6 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to promoting sports: Rana Mashhood26 minutes ago
-
14 butchers arrested for over charging customers26 minutes ago
-
Ajoka pays tribute to Madeeha Gauhar26 minutes ago
-
Glowing tribute paid to Habib Jalib26 minutes ago
-
Qaumi Watan Party celebrates 50th death anniversary of Shaheed Hayat Muhammad Khan Sherpao36 minutes ago
-
Horse & cattle show kicks off in Lahore46 minutes ago
-
Uzma Kardar lauds successful anti-polio campaign56 minutes ago
-
Two-day exhibition showcases Multani artisans' products1 hour ago