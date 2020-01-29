Over 45 railways quarters to be repaired

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Railways administration was set to repair 45 dilapidated servant quarters of category A and B with an estimated cost of Rs12 million in current year,said Divisional Executive Engineer Railways Abid Razzaq.

He said here on Wednesday that there were 3500 official residences occupied by the employees across Multan division which needed urgent repair since long,adding that official residences were bifurcated in A, B and C categories.Category A quarters were allotted to lower-grade employees of railways.

After renovation of aforesaid quarters,the total number of repaired quarters would be 960, he said and sought suggestions of employees for repairs.