Over 450 projects in Karachi delayed due to non-availability of funds: Mayor Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar has said that over 450 projects under Karachi's Annual Development Program are delayed due to non-provision of development funds by the Sindh government and the funds be allocated for these projects under ADP in the budget of next financial year

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar has said that over 450 projects under Karachi's Annual Development Program are delayed due to non-provision of development funds by the Sindh government and the funds be allocated for these projects under ADP in the budget of next financial year.

He said this while addressing a meeting of finance department officials, said a statement on Monday.

Waseem said that more funds be allocated for development projects in the budget of next financial year and non-development expenditure should be kept to a minimum so that ongoing development projects in the city can be completed.

The meeting reviewed the preparation of the budget for the next financial year 2020-21.

The Mayor of Karachi directed the Finance department to complete as soon as possible the work which has been delayed due to lockdown and finalize them by inviting suggestions from heads of the concerned departments.