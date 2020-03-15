UrduPoint.com
Over 450 Schools Across Country To Be Equipped With Latest Science Tools

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :The present government in its efforts to bring revolutionary changes in the education system of the country has planned to convert 456 schools into Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) schools this year.

Initially, 456 schools would be selected, two schools from one district, to implement the idea of upgrading science facilities as per international standards while this number would be doubled next year, Spokesperson, Ministry of Science and Technology, Dr. Muhammad Tariq Masood said while talking to APP on Sunday.

This initiative would be implemented by the concerned Education Ministry however, Ministry of Science and Technology would extend every possible support for this project.

He informed that two schools would be selected in each district and upgraded with state-of-the-art science related facilities for imparting science knowledge to the students in effective manner.

The professors from the science departments of the leading universities would design the curriculum for these schools and provide training to the teachers.

The students of these schools would be given opportunity to visit the top science universities of the country and gain practical knowledge from their well equipped laboratories, Dr. Tariq Masood added.

