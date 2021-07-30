Over 4500 police personnel to provide security to anti-polio staff: SSP Operations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Like other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, cogent security measures have been adopted in Peshawar district to provide security to anti-polio staff during the ongoing five-day campaign.

SSP Operations informed on Friday that the Capital City Police have adopted strong security measures for successful conduct of the five-day anti-polio drive. According to the plan, more than 4500 security personnel have been deployed to provide security to anti-polio staff in the city, he told and added that all the entry and exit points of the city were being intensely monitored.

The SSP Operations said, security has been put on high alert adding all available resources would be utilized for maintenance of order in the district. He said that the anti-polio drive was started in 97 union councils of the district on Friday and to ensure security for the anti-polio staff, he added that close liaison was being ensured among the district administrations and security staff. He also urged the parents to vaccinate their children against polio.