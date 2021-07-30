UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 4500 Police Personnel To Provide Security To Anti-polio Staff: SSP Operations

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 04:30 PM

Over 4500 police personnel to provide security to anti-polio staff: SSP Operations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Like other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, cogent security measures have been adopted in Peshawar district to provide security to anti-polio staff during the ongoing five-day campaign.

SSP Operations informed on Friday that the Capital City Police have adopted strong security measures for successful conduct of the five-day anti-polio drive. According to the plan, more than 4500 security personnel have been deployed to provide security to anti-polio staff in the city, he told and added that all the entry and exit points of the city were being intensely monitored.

The SSP Operations said, security has been put on high alert adding all available resources would be utilized for maintenance of order in the district. He said that the anti-polio drive was started in 97 union councils of the district on Friday and to ensure security for the anti-polio staff, he added that close liaison was being ensured among the district administrations and security staff. He also urged the parents to vaccinate their children against polio.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Polio Alert All

Recent Stories

Cotton crop cultivated over 1.88 million hectares

2 minutes ago

4 test positive for corona-virus in east China's X ..

2 minutes ago

Five gamblers arrested; Rs 17,900 cash stake money ..

2 minutes ago

German Social Democrat Candidate Scholz Could Win ..

15 minutes ago

Google.org contributes USD7.5 Million in grants an ..

24 minutes ago

Coronavirus claims 24 more lives ; 579 new cases r ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.