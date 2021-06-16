Over 450,000 in Saudi Arabia apply for Hajj 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :More than 450,000 people in Saudi Arabia applied to perform Hajj this year during the 24 hours since registration opened, the Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said .

Of those registering, 60 percent were men and 40 percent were women.

No priority will be given to those who apply early and registration will be open till June 23, the ministry added.

Vaccinated citizens and residents in the Kingdom between the ages of 18 and 65 who do not have chronic diseases and have not performed Hajj in the last five years are able to apply, Arab news reported.

Saudi Arabia announced on Saturday that this year's Hajj will be limited to 60,000 pilgrims from within the Kingdom due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.