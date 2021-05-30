Over 45pc students unable to attend online classes in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Three districts, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, in at least 45 percent students of government-run schools are unable to attend the online classes during the COVID-19 lockdown.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Ironically, in one of the districts of north Kashmir, only 25 percent of students have attended the online classes.

As per the survey, only 54.55 percent of students studying in government-run-schools have attended the online classes on May 28. The figures reveal that in Srinagar, only 72.01 percent students attended the online classes on May 28 wherein 32,839 students were enrolled and only 23,648 students out of them attended the online classes.

Similarly, in South Kashmir's Pulwama district, only 67 percent students enrolled in government-run-schools attended the online classes on May 28 wherein 28,197 students are enrolled out of which 18,817 attended the online classes.

Ironically, only 24.65 percent students of government schools in north Kashmir's Bandipora district have attended online classes on Friday (May-28).

In this district, at least 49,286 students are enrolled in the government schools out of which only 12,149 attended the online classes.

At Quil muqam zone of the district, only 12.67 percent students attended the online classes on Friday (May 28). In this zone, at least 8451 students are enrolled in various government schools out of which only 1071 attended the online classes.