UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 45pc Students Unable To Attend Online Classes In IIOJK

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 03:40 PM

Over 45pc students unable to attend online classes in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Three districts, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, in at least 45 percent students of government-run schools are unable to attend the online classes during the COVID-19 lockdown.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Ironically, in one of the districts of north Kashmir, only 25 percent of students have attended the online classes.

As per the survey, only 54.55 percent of students studying in government-run-schools have attended the online classes on May 28. The figures reveal that in Srinagar, only 72.01 percent students attended the online classes on May 28 wherein 32,839 students were enrolled and only 23,648 students out of them attended the online classes.

Similarly, in South Kashmir's Pulwama district, only 67 percent students enrolled in government-run-schools attended the online classes on May 28 wherein 28,197 students are enrolled out of which 18,817 attended the online classes.

Ironically, only 24.65 percent students of government schools in north Kashmir's Bandipora district have attended online classes on Friday (May-28).

In this district, at least 49,286 students are enrolled in the government schools out of which only 12,149 attended the online classes.

At Quil muqam zone of the district, only 12.67 percent students attended the online classes on Friday (May 28). In this zone, at least 8451 students are enrolled in various government schools out of which only 1071 attended the online classes.

Related Topics

India Jammu Srinagar May Media Government

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,810 new COVID-19 cases, 1,777 reco ..

14 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority launches new P ..

14 minutes ago

SCAD, ADIO sign cooperation agreement to enhance A ..

44 minutes ago

19 million additional meals allocated to Gaza Stri ..

44 minutes ago

ADIHEX announces participation criteria for &#039; ..

2 hours ago

Mubadala invests GBP ₤350m in IVC Evidensia

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.