Over 4.6 Mln Free Flour Bags Distributed In Multan Division

Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Over 4.6 mln free flour bags distributed in Multan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Over 4.6 million free flour bags have been distributed across the division and the process is heading forward smoothly.

This was disclosed in a meeting chaired by Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Aamir Khattak to review the performance of different districts here on Monday.

Commissioner Aamir Khattak directed the officers concerned to expedite the process of raids to discourage artificial shortage and inflation. The district administration in collaboration with the food Authority should launch a crackdown against mafias. Only the price control magistrate can conduct a field inspection. The meeting, however, expressed satisfaction about the overall situation across the division.

