Over 46 % Work On K-IV Project Completed So Far
September 29, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) As many over 46 per cent cumulative work on Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme (K-IV) has been completed so far.
Official sources told APP here Sunday that a sum of Rs. 59.5 billion has been spent on construction of the project so far. Phase-I of the project, with approved PC-I of Rs. 126 billion, is planned to be completed in December 2025, they said.
Rapid construction work on various sites of the project, including intake works, pumping stations, pressurized pipeline, access road, project offices and project colony was being carried out, the sources said.
K-IV Project envisages to provide 650 million gallon per day (MGD) water to Karachi from Keenjhar lake. The project is planned to be completed in two phases. At present, WAPDA is constructing Phase-I of the project to supply 260 MGD water to Karachi. Phase-II, when implemented, will also augment another 390 MGD water to the system for Karachi. /395
