Over 4.60 bln recovered from 168,000 dead, running defaulters so far: IESCO Chief

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has recovered a sum of Rs 4.60 billion from 168,000 running and defaulters during its ongoing recovery and anti power theft drive.

IESCO Chief Muhammad Naeem Jan told that due to non-payment of outstanding dues transformers and meters of various consumers have also been disconnected. “Outstanding dues recovery campaign from the defaulters is going on in full force in all the operation circles of IESCO including Islamabad, Rawalpindi city, Rawalpindi Cantt, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal,” he said.

He appreciated the recovery teams for their exemplary performance and ensuring the recovery of outstanding dues of over Rs 4.60 billion.

He said that the IESCO recovery teams have also full support of police and other law enforcement agencies in their operation against the defaulters.

Muhammad Naeem Jan requested all IESCO customers to show moral and national responsibility and ensure timely payment of electricity bills.