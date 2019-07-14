Over 46,000 candidates appeared in UET Entry Test

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :The University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore Sunday organized a combined entry test for admissions in B.Sc Engineering and B.Sc Engineering Technology while more than 46,000 candidates, seeking admissions in different engineering universities of Punjab appeared in entry test.

UET established 13 test centres in different cities of the Punjab including Lahore and Islamabad to facilitate maximum students. Among 46,000 total students, 13550 candidates appeared in UET Lahore, 3228 in Kala Shah Kaku Campus, 4322 in BZU Multan, 5891 in Islamabad, 5532 in Faisalabad, 2811 in Taxila, 2509 in Sahiwal, 2374 in Gujrat, 1198 in Rahim Yar Khan, 1533 in Bahawalpur, 598 in Mianwali, 1554 in NFC-IET Multan and 335 in Rasul appeared in Entry Test 2019.

The result of entry test is supposed to be declared on Sunday midnight 21st July 2019. While the Answer key will be uploaded on website at midnight of 14 and 15 July 2019 so that students may make self-assessment for their satisfaction.

However, students of F. Sc (Pre-Medical) also appeared in Entry Test this year.

UET Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Syed Mansoor Sarwar visited all examination centers. While talking to the media he said, that merit and transparency have been ensured in the Entry Test however, the number of students is higher than the number of seats in engineering institutions.

He added that UET will discuss with Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) to increase seats in engineering institutions while resources and other facilities would also be ensured for this purpose.

UET VC thanked the district administration, City Traffic Police and other security organizations for their cooperation.

He said that due to heavy rain in city ,a little bit anxiety was created but by the grace of Allah Almighty, the test did not delay or postponed.

Moreover, the duration of test was 100 minutes. For the guidance of candidates Information Desks were also established and the volunteers from UET students' societies provided their services to facilitate the students on Information Desks.

Registrar UET Muhhamd Asif, Public Relations Officer Dr.

Tanveer Qasim, Convener Admission Committee Dr. Muhammad Ali Maud and other faculty members were also present at this occasion. Special arrangement for waiting area and availability of water were also made for parents of candidates.

Prof. Dr. Syed Mansoor Sarwar appreciated the untiring efforts of admission office and their whole team for excellent arrangements.

During the test Parents were found while seeking prayers for the success of their children.

Later, after the test, City Traffic Police made special arrangements for the smooth flow of traffic around the area.

Additional deployment of Wardens was made to tackle the traffic mess.