Over 46,000 hujjaj reach home

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Over 46,000 hujjaj including 27,000 government and 19,000 private scheme had so far returned home after performing the sacred religious obligation of hajj

A spokesman of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony said in a statement that over 22,000 hujjaj had already reached Madina Munawwara.

They would leave for home after eight day stay there. While 74,000 government scheme hujjaj were still present at Makkah Mukarma, he added.

He said the post hajj flight operation would continue till September 15.