UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 46,000 Hujjaj Reach Home

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 11:24 PM

Over 46,000 hujjaj reach home

Over 46,000 hujjaj including 27,000 government and 19,000 private scheme had so far returned home after performing the sacred religious obligation of hajj

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Over 46,000 hujjaj including 27,000 government and 19,000 private scheme had so far returned home after performing the sacred religious obligation of hajj.

A spokesman of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony said in a statement that over 22,000 hujjaj had already reached Madina Munawwara.

They would leave for home after eight day stay there. While 74,000 government scheme hujjaj were still present at Makkah Mukarma, he added.

He said the post hajj flight operation would continue till September 15.

Related Topics

Hajj Makkah September Post Government

Recent Stories

Bahauddin Zakariya University to plant 2,000 sapli ..

9 minutes ago

China has 'no choice' over US trade pressure: Trum ..

1 minute ago

Iraq government chiefs, Hashed top brass discuss d ..

1 minute ago

Macron announces Ukraine peace summit for Septembe ..

1 minute ago

Int'l community should play role for stopping geno ..

1 minute ago

Cycling: Vuelta a Espana standings after stage 3

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.