Open Menu

Over 467,000 Citizens Benefit From Police Khidmat Marakaz

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2025 | 07:50 PM

Over 467,000 citizens benefit from Police Khidmat Marakaz

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) More than 467,000 citizens availed various policing services at Khidmat Marakaz across Punjab in a single month, a police spokesperson reported on Sunday.

Among the services provided inckluded 287,000 people underwent general police verification; 86,600 obtained police character certificates; 47,200 registered their tenancy agreements; 10,180 received medicolegal certificates; 10,580 individuals from vulnerable sections were provided with legal and social security assistance.

As manys as 3,985 citizens had their vehicles verified; 7,597 registered documents for loss, while 422 filed crime reports; 12,300 obtained FIR copies, and five cases of violence against women were registered. Also, 850 citizens registered their employees, while 78 had their private employees verified.

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders condemns Israeli statemen ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns Israeli statements against Saudi Arabia

38 minutes ago
 G42, Microsoft launch Responsible AI Foundation

G42, Microsoft launch Responsible AI Foundation

38 minutes ago
 Presidents of UAE, Guinea-Bissau discuss bilateral ..

Presidents of UAE, Guinea-Bissau discuss bilateral relations, exchange honours

38 minutes ago
 Arab League condemns irresponsible Israeli stateme ..

Arab League condemns irresponsible Israeli statements about Saudi Arabia

53 minutes ago
 Iraq condemns Israeli provocative statements again ..

Iraq condemns Israeli provocative statements against Saudi Arabia

2 hours ago
 Dubai welcomes 18.72 million international visitor ..

Dubai welcomes 18.72 million international visitors in 2024, up 9% YoY

2 hours ago
American University of Ras Al Khaimah hosts TEDx e ..

American University of Ras Al Khaimah hosts TEDx event

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Birzeit University’s ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Birzeit University’s centennial celebration

2 hours ago
 Department of Finance in Ajman organises 'Financia ..

Department of Finance in Ajman organises 'Financial Innovation Hackathon'

3 hours ago
 UAE strengthens its global leadership in Artificia ..

UAE strengthens its global leadership in Artificial Intelligence

3 hours ago
 SPEA honours winners of 2nd Education Pioneers com ..

SPEA honours winners of 2nd Education Pioneers competition

3 hours ago
 Sharjah named official Guest of Honour at 30th RIB ..

Sharjah named official Guest of Honour at 30th RIBF

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan