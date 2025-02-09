Over 467,000 citizens benefit from Police Khidmat Marakaz

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) More than 467,000 citizens availed various policing services at Khidmat Marakaz across Punjab in a single month, a police spokesperson reported on Sunday.

Among the services provided inckluded 287,000 people underwent general police verification; 86,600 obtained police character certificates; 47,200 registered their tenancy agreements; 10,180 received medicolegal certificates; 10,580 individuals from vulnerable sections were provided with legal and social security assistance.

As manys as 3,985 citizens had their vehicles verified; 7,597 registered documents for loss, while 422 filed crime reports; 12,300 obtained FIR copies, and five cases of violence against women were registered. Also, 850 citizens registered their employees, while 78 had their private employees verified.