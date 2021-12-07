Over 4.6m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Over 4.6 million (4,612,150) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Tuesday 3,035,947 citizens were injected first dose while 1,512,931 were administered the second dose of vaccine.

He further said that 38,402 health workers were also given first dose while 24,868 received the second dose of vaccine. He said that sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

As of now 269,263 first doses and 179,509 second doses were in the stock in Faisalabad. He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered people were being vaccinated. In order to facilitate the people these centers had been established in various areas of the city.

He further said that timing of these vaccination centers was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except SportsComplex Samanabad center which would remained open round the clock.