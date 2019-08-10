UrduPoint.com
Over 470 Traffic Cops To Be Deployed For Smooth Traffic Flow On Eid Occasion

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 07:26 PM

Over 470 traffic cops to be deployed for smooth traffic flow on Eid occasion

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has decided to deploy more than 470 policemen for Eid congregations and also in various markets of the Capital ahead of Eid to control traffic related problems when people will throng there for shopping

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has decided to deploy more than 470 policemen for Eid congregations and also in various markets of the Capital ahead of Eid to control traffic related problems when people will throng there for shopping.

According to the traffic plan, police source said that 470 traffic policemen will be deployed at various markets in three shifts to avoid parking congestion and ensure smooth flow of traffic as the people will come out for Eid shopping. Special deployment of traffic cops will also be made outside main mosques to avoid traffic rush on occasion of Eid Namaz.

ITP personnel has been assigned extra duties in markets, shopping areas, mosques and public parks to maintain smooth flow of traffic and facility of general public. Extra deployment will be made at Super Jinnah marekt, Blue area, Karachi Company, F-10, Peshwar Mor, Aabpara and F-8.

The SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said that ITP will deploy special mobile squads to control traffic at busy places. He said that additional strength will be deployed at busy places to ensure convenience to motorists and avoid rush in markets.

Special squads have been constituted that would monitor the bus and wagon stands in the capital city and impose fine upon those transporters who would be found involved in overloading and charging extra fares to the passengers on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

SSP Traffic Farrukh Rasheed said if the transporters charge extra fares then they would take action and return back the money to the passengers who should have a congenial environment to go to their hometowns to spend Eid days.

He said the checking would be carried out randomly at different places and strict action would be taken on the spot and excess fare would be returned to the passengers.

The SSP (Traffic) said that action would be taken against those running illegal cattle markets while diversions points would be given at busy roads. He also appealed citizens for proper parking of their vehicles while going to cattle market.

ITP FM Radio 92.4 will also keep informing the citizens about traffic updates while citizens are also asked to inform police at 1915 or 051-9261992-93 in case of any traffic or overcharging related issues to them.

