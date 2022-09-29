UrduPoint.com

Over 4711 Flood-affected Older People Get Free Medical Treatment

Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2022 | 04:40 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :The Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) provided best free medical treatment to 4711 flood affected older people in Sukkur and Shikarpur districts living in several IGHDS's relief camps.

During a visit in a medical camp here on Thursday, CEO of the IGHDS Dr Jameel Shakil Ahmed said that the older people are being provided the best possible treatment with respect and honour adding that the Senior citizens are a great asset of this country.

At present, he said more than fifty older people are being provided free medical treatment at daily basis.

He said that such three free of cost medical camp were set up in rain and flood affected districts to provide senior citizens with free medical facilities as well as medicines.

CEO IGHDS said that his organization had taken sincere efforts for resolving problems being faced by senior citizens of the province since 2012 with collaboration of it's stake holders.

He told that after implementing the senior citizens welfare bill, passed by Sindh Assembly in 2014, the older people will be provided with free geriatric, medical, and health services as prescribed by respective medical officers from government dispensaries, hospitals, medical centers and 25 percent concession on all private hospitals and clinics.

