Over 4.76m People Vaccinated In Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Over 4.76 million (4,760,604) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Friday 3,084,365 citizens were injected first dose while 1,611,953 were administered the second dose of vaccine. He further said that 38,406 health workers were also given first dose while 25,880 received the second dose of vaccine. He said that sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

As of now 223,645 first doses and 149,097 second doses were in the stock in Faisalabad. He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered people were being vaccinated. In order to facilitate people these centers had been established in various areas of the city.

He said that timing of these vaccination centers was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except sports Complex Samanabad center which would remained open round the clock.

