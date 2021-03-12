Over 480, 031 kids will administer anti-polio drops in Rajanpur

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 480,031 kids will be administered anti-polio drops during the drive scheduled to be started from March 29 in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Ahmar Naek expressed these views while presiding over meeting to review the anti-polio drive arrangements.

1299 teams were constituted which would visit door to door at three Tehsils of the district to administer anti-polio drops to kids under five years old.

He appealed the parents to get their kids administered anti-polio drops to avert them from permanent disability.

On this occasion, Chief Executive Officer Health, DHO, Deputy DHO, WHO representatives and others were also present.