Over 4.89 mln people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 08:14 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Over 4.89 million (4,893,664) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Tuesday that 3,134,445 citizens were injected first dose while 1,694,026 were administered the second dose of vaccine.

He further said that 38,414 health workers were also given first dose while 26,779 received the second dose of vaccine. He said that sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccine was available in the district. He said that 37 vaccination centres and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in the city where registered people were being vaccinated. In order to facilitate the people these centres had been established in various areas of the city including Allied Hospital, District Head Quarter (DHQ) Hospital, Government General Hospital G.

M Abad, Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, Government General Hospital Samanabad, Children Hospital, sports Complex Samanabad, Tehsil Head Quarters (THQs) Hospital, Jaranwala, Samundri, Tandlianwala, Chak Jhumra, Sports Complex Chak Jhumrah, Sports Complex Jaranwala, Government General Hospital Chak 224-RB, New Building RHC Khurrianwala, New Building THQ Sammundri, New Building THQ Tandlianwala, Social Security Hospital Madina Town, Wapda Hospital, Rural Health Centers (RHCs) Mureed Wala, Chak 174-JB, Chak 134-JB, Chak 229-RB, Chak 65-GB, RHC Lundianwala Jaranwala, RHC Khurrianwala Jaranwala, Pindi Sheikh Musa, Kanjwani, Mamukanjan, RHC Chak 400-GB, RHC Chak 153-RB, RHC Chak 374-GB and Chak 469-GB, he added.

He further said that timing of these vaccination centres was 8am to 8pm except Sports Complex Samanabad centre which would remained open round the clock.

